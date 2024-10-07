Although the Dallas Cowboys (3-2) waited out a severe thunderstorm warning in Pittsburgh ahead of their Sunday Night Football matchup versus the Steelers (3-2), they could not avoid a bad optics tornado near the end of the first half. After quarterback Dak Prescott threw an interception in the red zone, his intended target CeeDee Lamb had some words for him.

But it is unclear what those words were exactly. The star wide receiver, who had a fiery exchange with Prescott earlier in the season, addressed No. 4 on the sidelines following the poorly thrown pass, via Warren Sharp. Some fans believe Lamb utters the words, “subpar throw,” while many others surmised that he simply said, “jump ball four, jump ball I got you.” In any event, Prescott kept his head buried in the iPad and did not appear to react to his teammate.

Those two possible statements obviously imply completely different conversational tones and context, but the three-time Pro Bowl QB's body language did not inspire much optimism in that moment. Fortunately, the Cowboys alleviated much of their fans' anxiety when they eked out a 20-17 victory in the final minute of the game.

Dak Prescott comes through for Cowboys

Prescott put his earlier mistakes behind him, which included two picks and a lost fumble, and led his team down the field for the game-winning drive. He showed impressive poise in the face of an elite defense and rabid Pittsburgh crowd, as was evident by his clutch fumble recovery near the end zone. The ninth-year signal-caller officially saved the day after connecting with Jalen Tolbert for a four-yard touchdown on fourth-and-goal, ensuring that the main talking point on Monday would not be his interaction with Lamb.

Speculation remains high regardless, however. This is the Cowboys, after all. A hard-fought, albeit ugly road win will not instantly shield this polarizing franchise from endless dissection. But it might be the jolt their season needed.

CeeDee Lamb (five receptions for 62 yards) and Dak Prescott (29-of-42 for 352 yards and two TDs) must be in sync if the Cowboys are going to overcome the incoming Detroit Lions in Week 6.