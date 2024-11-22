After being a limited practice participant on Wednesday and not practicing on Thursday, the Dallas Cowboys received a great update on CeeDee Lamb's injury status for Week 12. The team's leading wide receiver, who was a game-time decision last week, is expected to play against the Washington Commanders, per Jon Machota of The Athletic. Lamb is dealing with back and foot injuries.

The Cowboys are 3-7 and on a five-game losing streak. Although Dallas isn't mathematically eliminated from the postseason, another loss puts them another step closer to being on the clock for the 2025 NFL Draft. The Cowboys are currently the No. 15 seed in the NFC, with only their divisional foe, the New York Giants, having a worse record.

Where have all the Cowboys gone?

Dak Prescott is on injured reserve because of a hamstring injury. Micah Parsons has only played six games. DeMarcus Lawrence is on injured reserve. DeMarvion Overshown leads the team with four sacks.

During his Night Cap Podcast, Shannon Sharpe criticized CeeDee Lamb and Trevon Diggs for filming a music video after their loss.

“That’s why your Cowboys suck because two of your best players, this is what they’re doing,” Sharpe explained. “That shows you how much the game of football means to them. That told me everything I needed to know. All I have to do, I see better than I hear. Now I heard what CeeDee said, Trevon doesn’t do a whole lot of talking. I heard what Micah said.

“But my grandmother used to always tell my brother and me, ‘I see better than I hear. I heard what y’all told me but I know I see that trash still in the corner when I told you to take it out.'”

Dallas is second-to-last in rushing yards (81.7) and points allowed per game (29.3). Despite the Cowboys' poor defense, Parsons, for some reason, tried to talk up the unit.

“In terms of how I believe we are and where we're going, by the end of this year, you're going to say Mike Zimmer didn't have all his pieces, but we sure did put a damn good defense together,” Parsons said during a press conference. “And I can take that, because I know we can grow from that.”

This comes on the heels of him saying the Cowboys are a good football team.

“I'm gonna put this out there, we're a damn good football team,” he said on The Edge with Micah Parsons. “I know these scores ain't showing it and I know people feel like we've got so many missing pieces… I think our defense has really turned things around. Up until that last quarter when they got that touchdown on defense, we only gave up those two touchdowns in that first quarter. Other than that we gave up six points in the other two quarters.”

The Cowboys travel to Washington to face the Commanders on Sunday, November 24 at 1:00 p.m. EST.