The Dallas Cowboys (3-6) are running on fumes this season and are probably one loss away from officially retreating to the breakdown lane. They must find a way to revive their sputtering engine on Monday versus the incoming Houston Texans. Fortunately, amid late-week concern, CeeDee Lamb is currently expected to take the field for this must-win matchup.

“A team source tells me ‘everything right now is pointing for him to play,'” NFL Network's Jane Slater posted on X. “I’ll have more from AT&T stadium later today.” Lamb was added to the injury report on Saturday due to a back injury, engendering concern throughout the fandom. Luck might be on his side, though.

Can CeeDee Lamb keep the Cowboys afloat?

Since quarterback Dak Prescott is done for the remainder of the season, the All-Pro wide receiver is tasked with shouldering towering offensive responsibilities for the Cowboys. He has recorded 59 receptions for 681 yards and four touchdowns through nine games, an output that will need to increase if his team is going to play meaningful football games this winter.

Ramping up production can be a demanding chore with a backup QB, though. Cooper Rush produced only 45 passing yards in last Sunday's blowout loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, leaving little hope that he can spark a turnaround in the final eight weeks of the regular season. He will have to lean on Lamb and the Micah Parsons-led defense to survive.

The Cowboys are catching the Texans at the right time, however, following consecutive losses in prime-time games. Houston's problems do not compare to the public relations nightmare that infested America's Team last week, but a bit of vulnerability can give Dallas a desperately-needed opening.

Assuming CeeDee Lamb gets cleared for action, he will not have to worry about curtains in this Monday Night Football showdown. That is, aside from the metaphorical ones that will be closed on the Cowboys' 2024-25 campaign if they fall to 3-7.