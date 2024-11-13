The season for the Dallas Cowboys continues to completely unravel, dropping to 3-6 through the first nine games of the 2024 season thanks to their recent loss to the rival Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium.

One notable incident took place in the early goings of the game in which a would-be touchdown pass from backup QB Cooper Rush to receiver CeeDee Lamb went for naught thanks to the glaring sunlight through the windows of the venue.

Afterward, Lamb said he'd “one thousand percent” support drawing the curtains over the windows to block out the sunlight in future games, but that was nothing that team owner and general manager Jerry Jones was ready to consider doing as evidenced by his surprising postgame comments.

Jones would then double down on his remarks from Sunday, stating that drawing the curtains at AT&T Stadium for Cowboys games is the least of his concerns during his weekly interview with 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday, via People.

“Of all the things that we need to improve, that is way down the list of improvement,” Jones said. “It's the largest air-conditioned space in the world. Every venue has certain things that at certain ways and times can create an advantage. That really goes under the category of home-field advantage.

“It should be an advantage to the home team,” he continued. “It has been an advantage for us to know where the sun is. I don't want to change that.”

The Cowboys continue their home stand when they take on the Houston Texans at AT&T Stadium on Sunday.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reacted sarcastically to being questioned about curtains for AT&T Stadium

Following Lamb's missed would-be touchdown for what he chalked up to losing the ball in the sunlight's glare, Jones responded sarcastically when asked about his thoughts of drawing the curtains at his billion-dollar venue.

“By the way, we know where the sun is going to be when we decide to flip the coin or not. We do know where the damn sun is going to be in our own stadium,” he said.

“Well let’s tear the damn stadium down and build another one? Are you kidding me?” he barked when asked about potentially limiting the glare with curtains or another covering on the windows. “Everybody has got the same thing. Every team that comes in here has the same issues.”

Jones has made his stance clear on curtains at his venue, and apparently doesn't give much thought to whether it hinders his players or not.