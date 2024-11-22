After a video circulated of Dallas Cowboys stars CeeDee Lamb and Trevon Diggs in a nightclub, NFL Hall-of-Famer Shannon Sharpe went off the rails. On the Night Cap Podcast, Sharpe explained that the Cowboys stars' actions speak louder than their words.

“That’s why your Cowboys suck because two of your best players, this is what they’re doing,” Sharpe explained. “That shows you how much the game of football means to them. That told me everything I needed to know. All I have to do, I see better than I hear. Now I heard what CeeDee said, Trevon doesn’t do a whole lot of talking. I heard what Micah said.

“But my grandmother used to always tell my brother and me, ‘I see better than I hear. I heard what y’all told me but I know I see that trash still in the corner when I told you to take it out.'”

The Cowboys are in the thick of it. The 3-7 record isn't appealing, despite Diggs thinking otherwise about the Cowboys season. The nightclub appearance came at the end of their beating by the Houston Texans on Monday Night Football. Both Diggs and Lamb were filming a music video in that club. Although there are seven more weeks in the season, it seems they've thrown the white flag.

Shannon Sharpe sees the Cowboys' mentality through CeeDee Lamb, Trevon Diggs

The Cowboys lost quarterback Dak Prescott to the season-ending injured reserve. The season went south as it was with Prescott, but after losing him, it's taken a complete nosedive. They've lost their last five games and

“Everybody talks about winning but do you take the steps to win? Why are you partying? You got your a** kicked. I would’ve left the stadium with a bag over my head, ain’t no way y’all seeing me leave the stadium after I got beat like that! After I get beat like that every game!

“47-9, 37-10, 48-32, and you do this? It’s disrespectful, it’s disrespectful to the fans that pay their hard-earned money. But it couldn’t happen to a better franchise because all the owner does is run his mouth and talk about what they’re going to do.”

The carousel of uncertainties has circulated since Prescott went down. Head coach Mike McCarthy is in the final year of his contract. A 3-7 record isn't what anyone envisioned, especially after the dominant 2023-24 regular season. A club appearance by Diggs and Lamb puts a bow on the chaos. Regardless, it seems Dallas has thrown in the towel on a disastrous season.