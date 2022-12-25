By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The Dallas Cowboys gifted their fans a nice present on Christmas eve, coming back from a 10-point deficit against the Philadelphia Eagles and pulling off a 40-34 victory at home. That come-from-behind victory was a notable one, as it saw the 2022 NFL regular season set a new league-wide record for the most wins snatched from the jaws of defeat in a single NFL calendar, per ESPN Stats & Info.

The Cowboys trailed by 10 points in tonight’s win vs the Eagles. That was the 44th double-digit comeback across the NFL this season, which is now the most in a single season in NFL history

The Cowboys found themselves in the hole early in the Philly game. After giving up a field goal to the Eagles for the first score of the contest, Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott threw an interception on the first Cowboys drive that was also taken to the house by defensive end Josh Sweat, putting Philadelphia up early by 10 points.

But Prescott and the Cowboys did not take much time after that to heat up and start generating offense of their own. Ezekiel Elliott scored a 1-yard touchdown before the end of the first period before continuing to trade touchdowns with the Eagles in the second period.

Down by seven points with under 10 minutes remaining in the final period, the Cowboys would answer with a strong closeout performance, scoring 13 unanswered points the rest of the way to secure the victory that narrowed the gap between the Eagles and the Cowboys in the NFC East division standings.