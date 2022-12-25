By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Dak Prescott didn’t have the smoothest of stat lines overall in Saturday night’s Week 16 game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles, but boy did he make Philly pay for relentlessly throwing him zone defense looks (h/t Sheil Kapadia of The Ringer).

Per @NextGenStats, Dak Prescott went 24-for-24 for 300 yards when Eagles played zone. Eagles defense allowed points (4 TDs, 4 FGs) on 8 of 10 Cowboys possessions. Eagles’ 2nd-worst defensive performance of the season, based on EPA per drive.

Prescott ended the night with 347 passing yards and three touchdowns against just an interception on 27 of 35 completions. Despite his success against the Eagles’ zone, Prescott and his protection unit struggled opposite Philly’s pass rush, as he was thrown to the ground a total of six times for a loss of 43 yards. Nevertheless, the Cowboys got the last laugh, thanks to a sensational fourth-quarter performance that saw Dallas outscore the Eagles, 13-7 to come away with a 40-34 victory.

Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb exploited the Eagles’ defense on multiple occasions, as he collected 120 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 10 receptions and 11 targets. The Cowboys entered the rematch against Philadelphia ranked third in the NFL overall with 28.1 points per game.

When the Eagles beat Dallas back in Week 6, 26-17, the Cowboys still did not have Prescott ready, with the quarterback recovering at that time from a hand injury. This time around, the Eagles didn’t have their Week 1 starter, with Jalen Hurts out with an upper-body injury.

There is still a good chance that these teams will meet each other again in the playoffs.

The Cowboys will look to keep winning when they head to Nashville in Week 17 to play the Tennessee Titans. The Eagles, on the other hand, will host the New Orleans Saints next Sunday.