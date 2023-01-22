Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher had a game to forget against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, missing four extra points. As the Cowboys now prepare to take on the San Francisco 49ers, things aren’t looking much better from Maher.

While the Cowboys still took down the Bucs 31-14, Maher made playoff history with his four missed extra points. It appears that Maher’s troubles may have carried over into the Divisional Round, as he has reportedly “looked shaky,” during pregame warmups, via Clarence Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Maher still has ample time to prepare for kickoff. However, another worrisome kicking performance could lead to the Cowboys getting the boot from the playoffs.

That is especially true considering Dallas is facing the 49ers in San Francisco. The Niners shined on both sides of the ball during the regular season. San Fran finished first in total defense (300.6 yards per game) and fifth in total offense (365.6 YPG).

It eventually got to the point where owner Jerry Jones went on the field to talk to Maher, per The Athletic’s Tim Kawakami.

Dallas wasn’t too far behind however. The Cowboys ranked 11th in total offense (354.9 YPG) and 12th in total defense (330.2 YPG). The 49ers seem to be aware of how close both teams measure up and have tried messing with Maher’s pre game warmup.

49ers trying to punk and intimidate Brett Maher..won't give him space to warm up. Cowboys players tried to intervene.. pic.twitter.com/YSo9fuqoip — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) January 22, 2023

The Cowboys need Brett Maher to have a consistent game against the 49ers. For any struggles during the warmups, Maher must at least make his extra points. The winner of Cowboys vs. 49ers will have an opportunity to compete for a spot in the Super Bowl.

The spotlight is now on Maher. While extra points may seem minor, they have now become a major deal for the Cowboys’ kicker.