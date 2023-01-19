After Dallas Cowboys’ kicker Brett Maher missed four extra points against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, quarterback Dak Prescott didn’t seem too please on the sidelines. But with the dust now settled and the Cowboys focusing on their next playoff matchup, Prescott has given his full support to, ‘Money Maher.’

Maher missed four straight field goals against the Bucs, setting a new NFL playoff record. Prescott was seen on the sidelines shouting, “Go for f*cking two!” Still, despite Maher’s struggles, the Cowboys won 31-14. Now preparing for their Divisional Round matchup against the 49ers, Prescott showered Maher with praise, even calling him ‘Money,’ via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

“I’m a Money Maher fan,” Prescott said. “I think he’ll get back to himself this week as he has done here in practice today. I trust that guy all the way through.”

Prescott went on to say that he hasn’t lost any confidence in Maher. The Cowboys’ kicker gave both Prescott and the Cowboys plenty of reasons to believe during the regular season. Maher hit 50-of-53 extra points with his 53 attempts being tied for most in the league. Furthermore, Maher hit 90.6% of his field goals, eighth-highest in the NFL.

While startling, Maher’s four missed extra points did not cost the Cowboys against the Buccaneers. But Dak Prescott understands how important the little things are during the playoffs, even just extra point kicks. Now standing behind, ‘Money Maher,’ Prescott will hope the Cowboys tighten things up a bit when they take on the 49ers.