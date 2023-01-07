By Colin Gallant · 2 min read

The Dallas Cowboys have signed Xavier Rhodes to the practice squad just ahead of their hopeful playoff run, the team announced on Saturday. The move comes just days before the Cowboys head to Washington to take on the Commanders in the team’s regular season finale in Week 18.

Rhodes is a former three-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro who was drafted in the first round by the Minnesota Vikings in 2013. At one point, he was considered one of the league’s premier cornerbacks, according to dallascowboys.com.

The 32-year-old signed a five-year, $70.1 million contract extension with the Vikings in 2017, but ended up leaving the team in 2020. He left as the team’s franchise record-holder for most passes defended by a rookie as well as longest interception return on a famous 100-yard touchdown in 2016.

Rhodes has also had stints with the Indianapolis Colts and Buffalo Bills. He joins the Cowboys practice squad at a time where the unit has a vacancy following Juanyeh Thomas being placed on injured reserve.

The team is attempting to strengthen their depth at cornerback after losing both Jourdan Lewis and Anthony Brown to season-ending injuries. Rhodes follows Trayvon Mullen, who was claimed via waivers in December, Mackensie Alexander, who was signed to the practice squad in the same month, and Kendall Sheffield, who was signed to the practice squad in October.

In its current form, the Cowboys have fourth-round pick Nahshon Wright and First-Team All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs patrolling the two boundaries, with rookie DaRon Bland playing nickel and slot duties. Per the team’s website, the Cowboys are “clearly all-in on trying to end their decades-long Super Bowl drought, in a season that’s seen them acquire several notable talents on both sides of the ball.”