By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The Dallas Cowboys looked as though they were going to fall victim again to the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday when quarterback Dak Prescott threw an interception in his team’s first drive which was also taken to the house by Philly defensive end Josh Sweat.

However, that ultimately did not matter to Prescott and the Cowboys, which successfully navigated their way to a 40-34 victory at home, thanks in large part to the signal-caller’s solid play overall the rest of the way since his pick-six.

Following the game, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy gave Prescott’s resiliency high praises. “Adversity is something he eats for lunch,” McCarthy said, per Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News.

Prescott and the Cowboys’ air attack put on a show. Although Prescott was constantly rattled in the pocket by the Eagles’ pass rush, he was still able to finish the game with 347 passing yards and three touchdowns on 27 of 35 completions. He could have done more damage with his arm if it weren’t for the Eagles sacking him six times for a loss of 43 yards for the Cowboys.

CeeDee Lamb came up with a huge performance for Dallas, as he collected a total of 120 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 10 catches and 11 targets. Even veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton made his mark on the game with a stellar 52-yard reception in the fourth quarter that helped set up a crucial Cowboys’ touchdown score.

Although the Cowboys have clinched a spot in the playoffs, they still have a worthy mountain to climb, as they can still win the NFC East division.