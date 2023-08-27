The Dallas Cowboys shocked the world by acquiring quarterback Trey Lance from the San Francisco 49ers for a fourth-round pick. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said starting quarterback Dak Prescott wasn't made aware of the trade beforehand, and Prescott finally addressed the deal on Saturday night.

Prescott said “it's hard to say” he was actually surprised by the Lance trade, but he also acknowledged his disappointment for Will Grier, who was the No. 3 quarterback on the depth chart before the deal. Grier is almost certainly headed elsewhere now that he's No. 4 at quarterback.

“I can't say that I necessarily expected [a heads-up], no,” Prescott said, via ESPN's Todd Archer. “I understand though that that's business. I understand that they're probably on a timeline, they need to get something done. He felt like that strengthened this team and, yeah, ready to welcome [Lance] and, yeah, I mean knowing the strength of the quarterback room that we have. Honestly right now, my heart and my mind is with Will. So it's a tough situation, honestly. Love that guy to death over there. Plays his ass off, comes in, prepares the right way each and every day.”

Prescott understands the “business” side of the deal and also mentioned Lance's “first-round talent” as a reason why the Cowboys made the trade. The longtime Dallas quarterback welcomes Lance to the team and hopse he can help them in the quest for a Super Bowl.

Dak Prescott contract talks

Dak Prescott was also asked about his contract situation. He's signed with the Cowboys through 2024, but there have been talks about a possible extension. However, the quarterback doesn't want to talk about that right now.

“I'm going to leave those talks in the office where business is handled,” Prescott said.

Prescott is coming off a rocky 2022 season in which he threw a career-high and league-leading 15 interceptions. The Cowboys smashed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card Round, but they struggled in an ugly loss to the rival San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round.

Dak Prescott has never reached the NFC Championship Game.