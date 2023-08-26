A new twist has emerged from the Dallas Cowboys trade for former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance. The Cowboys surprised the league when they traded for Lance Friday in exchange for a fourth-round pick.

However, Dak Prescott was also surprised by the trade, and owner Jerry Jones revealed that he did not tell Prescott about the trade beforehand.

Jones does not see this as a slight to Dak though. In fact, he believes Prescott will be very beneficial to Lance's development and that this is not a competitor for Prescott's job.

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

“Didn’t cross my mind — period — about an impact here regarding Dak,” Jones said. “I know that Dak wants to do anything we can do to improve this team. We’re going to do it,” via Charean Williams of NBC Sports.

“He gives us an opportunity to do what we would always like to be doing. It would be ideal with Dak to have a young, prospective, developing quarterback that could just be in the room . . . with him,” Jones said. “This gives Trey not only what he got in San Francisco, but he [joins], in my mind, one of the finest quarterback rooms there is because Dak Prescott is in it. Dak Prescott’s finest quality to me is how he takes what he does in the classroom and takes it to the practice field.”

Jerry Jones also revealed Saturday that the Cowboys originally wanted to draft Trey Lance before the 49ers took him. Still, Prescott shouldn't have anything to worry about given that Lance has only played in eight NFL games.