The Dallas Cowboys are beat up on their offensive line. To help plug some of their holes, the Cowboys have brought in a former first-round pick.

Dallas has signed Billy Price to their practice squad, via Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

Tyron Smith, Tyler Biadasz and Tyron Smith are all currently dealing with injuries. While Dallas did welcome Tyler Smith back heading into Week 4, offensive line is currently a weak point on the Cowboys' offense.

Despite all of their injuries, the Cowboys have done an impressive job of keeping Dak Prescott upright in the pocket. Their three sacks allowed through three weeks is tied for the second lowest in the league. Still, with injuries mounting it doesn't hurt to bring in some added backup.

And that's where Billy Price comes in.

Price was a first-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals back in 2018. His career ever lived up to his first-round status as Price has been bouncing around the league ever since. He spent the 2022 season with the Arizona Cardinals, where he made 11 starts.

The Cowboys must like what they see in Price. The interior lineman does have 69 appearances at the NFL level including 45 starts. While he may not be the player he was once considered to be, Price still offers the Cowboys a lineman with experience. In their current predicament, that experience will be key.

Coming off of their brutal loss to the Cardinals, the Cowboys will be looking to bounce back in a major way in Week 4. While Price likely won't be involved, perhaps he can fill a depth role for Dallas throughout the season.