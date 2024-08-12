Dak Prescott is back in action after Prescott missed practice and the Dallas Cowboys' preseason opener against the Los Angeles Rams due to injury. Prescott, who missed practice due to right ankle soreness, told reporters that his ankle is fine and ready to practice.

“One thousand percent,” Prescott said, via Todd Archer of ESPN.

Prescott missed Friday's practice, his first of training camp and his first since 2021. He wasn't slated to play in Sunday's preseason game and isn't expected to play until the regular season, regardless of his health status.

Prescott initially injured his right ankle in 2020, suffering a dislocated ankle and compound fracture that required surgery and ended his season. He returned to the lineup in 2021 and has played in all but five of the Cowboys' regular-season games since. He finished second in MVP voting last season to Lamar Jackson before Prescott had a disappointing showing in a home playoff loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Dallas's star quarterback suffered a mild foot sprain before images surfaced in early July showing Prescott wearing a walking boot while on vacation in Mexico. He later posted images of himself on vacation walking without the boot. Prescott said he was wearing the boot for precautionary reasons as part of a regular maintenance plan since he injured his ankle in 2020.

But when Prescott missed practice, he resounded those alarms that initially went off when he was first seen wearing a walking boot starting blaring. The Cowboys downplayed his missed practice as “precautionary,” a message Prescott reiterated when he said that he would return to practice at one thousand percent.

Hopefully, these precautions will not become regular for Prescott this upcoming season. The Cowboys have high hopes for winning their first Super Bowl in nearly thirty years.

Can Dak Prescott lead the Cowboys to the Super Bowl?

Since taking over as the starting quarterback in Dallas, winning has been the standard for Prescott. With Prescott at the helm, the Cowboys are 73-41. However, that's only in the regular season for Prescott as Dallas's starting quarterback. In the postseason, where regular season success is meaningless, Prescott is only 2-5. While he's gotten the vote of confidence from Dallas ownership that he can lead the team to a Super Bowl, Prescott is unlikely to take them there.

No quarterback has ever won a Super Bowl with their draft team after failing to start in a conference championship game through the first eight seasons. Five quarterbacks have won Super Bowls with this distinction but didn't do it with their draft teams (Joe Theismann, Jim Plunkett, Steve Young, Brad Johnson, Matthew Stafford).

So, with so much uncertainty surrounding Prescott and his ongoing contract demands, he might win it all with another team if he doesn't become one-of-one. Prescott is talented and has the pedigree to take a team. However, it hasn't clicked in his time with Dallas, and it might never happen.