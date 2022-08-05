Dak Prescott gets brutally honest on Cowboys’ wide receiver concerns

The Dallas Cowboys’ wide receiving corps is a major concern heading to the 2022 season, but quarterback Dak Prescott is keeping a positive mindset despite all the issues they are facing.

To say that the Cowboys’ WR group is thin would be an understatement. The franchise is severely lacking in that area, with James Washington’s injury leaving CeeDee Lamb as the only player to have caught a pass from Prescott among the remaining wideouts. Michael Gallup is still recovering from an ACL tear he sustained last January, while previous receivers such as Amari Cooper, Cedrick Wilson and Malik Turner have gone their separate ways this offseason.

Despite the clear problem, though, Prescott is not letting it bother him. He doesn’t want his teammates to be too worried about it as well, highlighting that they should see it as an “opportunity to grow.”

“You’re never going to catch me looking at anything in my life as a step back. You’ve got an opportunity to move forward, you’ve got an opportunity to grow. If you don’t do that, you’re in trouble and you’ve already lost to begin with,” Prescott said, via Cowboys.com.

“I just know, the young guys that we’ve got, the guys that we already have are going to step in and take on bigger roles. I continue to say exciting, but that’s what it is. And the reason is, is because I feel like a lot of you — and people don’t know necessarily — what these guys are, what these guys can do.”

The Cowboys will need everyone on its receiving corps to step up if they want to keep their no. 1 offense rolling once the 2022 season starts. Of course that’s easier said than done after the several departures this offseason, but Dallas basically has no choice.

It remains to be seen how the team will fare with the current issues they are dealing with. Hopefully, Dak Prescott’s leadership and quarterbacking will help elevate the receivers.