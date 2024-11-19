The Dallas Cowboys are amid a challenging Monday Night Football matchup against the Houston Texas. Dallas entered the matchup desperate for a win, having been on a four-game losing streak. To add to their woes, the Cowboys are without Dak Prescott, who suffered a season-ending hamstring injury. Prescott's entrance to Monday night's game further caught fans' attention.

Prescott arrived at the game with crutches but was smiling and in good spirits, as seen on X (formerly Twitter:

The Cowboys will have a tough time snapping their cold streak without Prescott, but the team will do all it can to be successful while he recovers.

Dak Prescott is not letting his injury get in the way of his passion for the team. A broadcast camera caught Prescott's frustrated reaction to one of Dallas' blown plays. Prescott leaned back in his chair and put his hands on his head after the play.

Prescott may not be playing in the game, but one of his go-to targets, CeeDee Lamb, is, and his performance will be important for the Cowboys. Texans coach DeMeco Ryans spoke about the impact the star receiver has ahead of the game:

“CeeDee, man, so explosive,” Ryans said, via Sports Illustrated. “Starting with just him in the slot, his ability to just run after catch. He’s an exceptional player. He can align everywhere on the field. They move him around a lot. The coaching staff does a really nice job of just putting him in a lot of different spots. (That means) you have to have great eyes for where he is at all times because he is their top playmaker. And he’s proven, even when eyes are on him, he can still make plays. So, it’s a big task for us stopping CeeDee. But it’s going to take everybody. It’s not going to be about one person stopping him. It’s going to take everybody on the defense.”

If Lamb and his teammates execute, the Cowboys might be able to beat the Texans and slow their woes.