With Dak Prescott on the sidelines with a hamstring injury, for which he was recently placed on injured reserve, the 31-year-old signal-caller is enjoying the same view of games as Dallas Cowboys fans–as much as one can enjoy watching the Cowboys, of course. Judging by Prescott's reaction to a botched fake punt play that was blown up by Houston Texans wide receiver John Metchie III, now Prescott really knows what it's like to be a Cowboys fan.

This is the fake punt play in question. What a play by Metchie!

Before the game began, the jokes poured in because the Cowboys' stadium was falling apart after opening the AT&T Stadium's retractable roof. Just another NFL football season in Dallas.

Cowboys' forgettable 2024 NFL season

Can a season be over two months before the end of the season? Cowboys fans might wish for such an outcome. At 3-6, Dallas has the third-worst record in the NFC.

All offseason, there were hundreds, maybe thousands of “all-in” jokes as Dallas fans waited for owner Jerry Jones to fulfill the high offseason expectations he set. Those changes never came.

Jones recently spoke about Jason Witten's potential future as a coach. Perhaps he's putting out feelers to tap Witten as a Mike McCarthy replacement?

“Yes, (he can be a coach). Without hesitation, yes. He has something you can’t draw up,” Jones said. “Reminds me a lot of our other tight end who is head coach up there at Detroit right now. His own words when he’s parting ways with the team, ‘Boys it’s in the dirt. It’s down in the dirt. That’s where it is.’

“Without a question, he can become — above high school — he can become a coach. He has extraordinary work ethic. He absolutely calls on his teammates and would call on his players as a coach. So, yeah. He can be a top coach.”

One potential suitor isn't receiving much buzz: Colorado football's Deion Sanders. NFL insider Conor Orr believes many college coaches want to make the leap to the NFL, but Sanders is not one of them.

“There are college coaches who desperately want to come to the NFL, but I do not see there being an appetite for college coaches at the NFL level—despite the success of Jim Harbaugh with the Chargers this year. I have not been alerted to any seriousness regarding a Deion Sanders and Jerry Jones reunion,” Orr stated.

One thing is certain, the Cowboys will be moving on from McCarthy, per ESPN's Dan Graziano.

“There's a great deal of chatter about who might be coaching the team next year, as Mike McCarthy is not signed for 2025.”

With 9:10 left in the second quarter, the Houston Texans lead the Dallas Cowboys, 17-7.