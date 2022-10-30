Dak Prescott honors Emmitt Smith with postgame shirt after win

The Dallas Cowboys got a challenge from the Chicago Bears in their Week 8 game, but Dak Prescott and his teammates put away the visitors in a 49-29 triumph.

After the game, the Cowboys quarterback not only saluted key performers Tony Pollard and Micah Parsons, but also paid tribute to legendary Cowboys star running back Emmitt Smith.

Dak Prescott wearing an Emmitt Smith shirt. Smith was at today’s game, the 20th anniversary of him breaking Walter Payton’s rushing record pic.twitter.com/Jg6qQb9I0Y — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 30, 2022

Smith is the NFL’s all-time leading rusher, and he broke Walter Payton’s record to reach the top spot 20 years ago. In an effort to pay homage to Smith, Dak Prescott wore a shirt celebrating the running back when he answered questions from the media following the game.

Smith’s career began in 1990 and concluded in 2004, and he rushed for 18,355 yards. Payton, the legendary Chicago Bear, ran for 16,726 yards in a career that started in 1975 and concluded in 1987.

Dallas running back Tony Pollard is no threat to Smith’s record, but he had a sensational game for the Cowboys. He ran for 131 yards on 14 carries and scored three touchdowns while filling in for the injured Ezekiel Elliott.

Prescott also made a solid contribution, completing 21 of 27 passes for 250 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. Prescott also ran for 34 yards and a touchdown.

CeeDee Lamb was on the receiving end of five Prescott passes for 77 yards and one touchdown.

While those offensive contributions were vital to the Dallas victory, the most spectacular play came from linebacker Micah Parsons. He recovered a Bears fumble in the third quarter and he sliced his way through Chicago’s attempts to stop him and scored on a 36-yard play.

Perhaps Dak Prescott will wear a shirt to honor Parsons in the near future.