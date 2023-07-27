The Dallas Cowboys have high expectations as usual for the 2023 NFL season, and Dak Prescott is a big part of the reason why. All Jerry Jones teams have such expectations, but things are different with Prescott.

The former Mississippi State Bulldog has been anointed by ‘America's Team' as its next great quarterback, and he has shown flashes of living up to that billing at times. Unfortunately for long-suffering Cowboys fans who haven't sniffed a Super Bowl since 1995, the question is whether Prescott has enough confidence and skill to get the job done.

The team still has plenty of star power, even after Ezekiel Elliott left. New running back starter Tony Pollard got a message from ‘Zeke' that should boost team morale. Jones recently dropped a truth bomb on Prescott that has raised the standard heading into the 2023 season.

“What I expect is not the unexpected,” Jones said. “What last year represented relative to turnovers was unexpected…I expect to see what we expect from Dak Prescott, which is don’t turn the ball over, be protective of the ball. When I think of Dak, that’s the first thing that comes to my mind. That’s what he does good.”

Unfortunately for Cowboys fans, Prescott has another haunting past failure to overcome as the team's quarterback this season, one that parallels Tony Romo's career with the team.

𝗗𝗼𝗻’𝘁 𝗹𝗼𝗼𝗸 𝗖𝗼𝘄𝗯𝗼𝘆𝘀 𝗳𝗮𝗻𝘀: Dak Prescott is one of five QBs in the Super Bowl era to start 3 or more divisional playoff games and go 0-3. The last Quarterback to do that was…Tony Romo Dak Prescott will be looking to escape that narrative this season pic.twitter.com/RSSaDXlkjA — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) July 27, 2023

As the Cowboys continue to work at getting better in training camp, the microscope is focused on Prescott once again. Prescott's 15 INTs were a career worst. He also failed to break 3,000 yards for the second time in his career in 12 games with the team.

A healthy Prescott, along with the addition of talented players with a chip on their shoulder like Brandin Cooks, could lead to a resurgence in ‘Big D' this season.