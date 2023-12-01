Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott's latest big game has Ryan Fitzpatrick saying that he should be in the NFL MVP conversation

Dak Prescott threw three touchdown passes and the Dallas Cowboys extended their home winning streak to 14 games, rallying for a 41-35 shootout victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night.

Prescott was electric for the Cowboys, going 29-41 for 299 yards and zero interceptions to go along with his three touchdowns. After the game, Ryan Fitzpatrick had high praise for Prescott, according to David Helman of Fox Sports:

‘“Dak, I think he entered the MVP conversation tonight.' – Ryan Fitzpatrick”

On the season, Prescott has thrown for 3,234 yards to go along with 26 touchdowns and only six interceptions. While there is certainly stiff competition, Prescott's numbers are certainly MVP worthy.

More importantly, he's doing it on the big stage. First there was the Thanksgiving Day performance last week, where he had 331 passing yards and four touchdown passes in the Cowboys beatdown of the Commanders. Then the big showing against the Seahawks on Thursday Night Football.

Prescott has the Cowboys at 9-3 after leading them to their fourth straight win. Dallas hasn't lost since falling to the Philadelphia Eagles 28-23 to start November. They have a rematch with the Eagles on Dec. 10. A big performance against the 10-1 Eagles would likely be the thing that really pushes Prescott into the national MVP conversation.

After a slow start that saw Prescott throw multiple touchdowns only once for the Cowboys in the first six games of the season, the Cowboys quarterback has hit his stride. In his last six games he's thrown for 4, 3, 4, 2, 4, and 3 touchdowns.

More importantly, the Cowboys have gone 4-1 in that stretch. If Prescott maintains this pace, he'll have to be considered an MVP candidate.