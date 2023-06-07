The Dallas Cowboys are a different team when quarterback Dak Prescott is fully healthy. They haven’t had that in two of the last three seasons, as Prescott has missed 17 games in the span.

Entering the 2023 season, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said that Prescott is ‘owning' the offense.

“I have no interest in being known as some guru coach or a smart coach. I want smart, Hall-of-Fame-type quarterbacks. The only way to get there is to make them own the offense,” McCarthy said. “He’s done a really good job of taking ownership of that. He’s knocked it out of the park.”

When Prescott is healthy he is a proven quarterback and winner. In 16 games in 2021, Prescott threw 37 touchdowns and 4,449 yards, leading the Cowboys to a 12-win season.

Getting that type of endorsement from your head coach is what every quarterback wants to hear, even if it's three months before the season starts. Prescott has received his fair share of criticism throughout his seven-year career but has consistently been a quality quarterback when healthy.

Cowboys fans certainly have a right to be rash toward Prescott, whether it be because he can't stay healthy or because he led the league in interceptions last season. Some should count their blessings though because there are a lot of quarterbacks that Dak Prescott is better than.

The Cowboys will again be expected to push for the NFC East title and be one of the favorites to represent the NFC in Super Bowl 58. With Prescott leading the offense, they should be an exciting team to watch in 2023.