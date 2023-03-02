The Dallas Cowboys are moving on from offensive coordinator Kellen Moore after four seasons. Despite the success his unit had in the years when Dak Prescott stayed healthy, his philosophy didn’t always see eye-to-eye with that of Mike McCarthy.

With Moore now joining forces with Justin Herbert on the Los Angeles Chargers, McCarthy explained how Moore’s view of what the offense should do clashed with what was best for the whole team. The Cowboys’ head coach took issue with Moore’s reluctance to run the ball, according to Michael Gelkhen of The Dallas Morning News.

“We didn’t have enough pass rush. And then we got into the playoffs, and we got into a shootout, and we got our ass kicked,” McCarthy said, via The Dallas Morning News. “So my point is, I’ve been there, and he’s wired a little bit that way. I’ve been where Kellen’s been. Kellen wants to light the scoreboard up, but I want him to run the damn ball so I can rest my defense…I don’t desire to be the No. 1 offense in the league. I want to be the No. 1 team in the league with the number of wins and a championship. And if we’ve got to give up some production and take care of the ball a little better to get that, then that’s what we’ll do because we have a really good defense.”

The Cowboys may employ a strong passing attack with Prescott (despite all the criticism he faces) and Ceedee Lamb but with the money that they invest in running backs Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliot, it makes sense for them to be more ground-and-pound than most teams. Overall, a split may be best for both sides. Kellen Moore will get the chance to work with a superstar quarterback and Mike McCarthy can install a more methodical offense.