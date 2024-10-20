Week 6 was a rough one for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, with a 47-9 shellacking at the hands of the Detroit Lions sending America's Team into their bye week with a bad taste in their mouth. However, Prescott's bye week is already going much better, with the Cowboys quarterback announcing his engagement to girlfriend Sarah Jane Ramos.

Prescott's Instagram Story from Friday revealed that his 7-month-old daughter Margaret Jane “MJ” Rose played a key role in the marriage proposal. The baby girl wore a onesie with this message: “Hi Mommy, Daddy has a question for you!?”

Prescott also posted a carousel of photos to Instagram showing the proposal and the aftermath. The Cowboys star got down on one knee while on the golf course.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dak Prescott (@_4dak)

People has the details of the engagement ring, a “10 carat emerald cut, positioned between two tapered baguettes and set onto an 18 karat yellow gold setting.”

“In my business, there are high maintenance clients and then there's Dak. Dak was so easy to work with and was very intentional with every detail of this ring,” said Jason Arasheben, CEO Jason of Beverly Hills of the design process. “He was involved in every aspect and really wanted this to be a ring she would love. He wanted something classic but with a little flare and that's exactly what we did.”

Dak Prescott recently signed a historic $240 million contract, so it's no surprise he splurged on such a flashy engagement ring for his fiancée. Prescott and Ramos were first linked together a little over a year ago, and now they're ready to tie the knot.

The Cowboys quarterback has clearly enjoyed the bye week with his engagement to Ramos, but it will be back to business for Week 8 against the rival San Francisco 49ers.