Dak Prescott's girlfriend is Sarah Jane Ramos. Prescott is a quarterback in the National Football League for the Dallas Cowboys. The 30-year-old is one of the most recognizable quarterbacks in the league today. Prescott, a native of Louisiana, played college football at Mississippi State. He received First Team All-SEC honors twice during his college career. The Cowboys made Prescott their fourth-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.

Prescott was in the Pro Bowl and Offensive Rookie of the Year in his first season and has been the starter for Dallas ever since. His ex-girlfriend is former LSU swimmer Jadyn Jannasch. Rumors are now swirling that he has a new relationship. Let's get to know Dak Prescott's rumored girlfriend, Sarah Jane Ramos.

Who is Dak Prescott's girlfriend, Sarah Jane Ramos?

While not confirmed, it is a rumor that Dak Prescott is dating Sarah Jane Ramos. The couple has not made the relationship public, but a quick look at Ramos' Instagram profile would indicate a budding romance.

She regularly posts stories about the Cowboys and Prescott and has been seen attending many of his games this season. Let's look at Sarah Jane Ramos outside of her relationship with Dak Prescott.

Sarah Jane Ramos' background

Ramos is a graduate of Florida State University. While going through college, she was an employee of Urban Outfitters, a local Florida bar and grill, and worked in the design and spirits industries. She is now a wine and spirits specialist, representing Moet Hennessy. She is active in the community, caring for patients and their families during the final stages of life. Ramos also attends an annual nonprofit event benefiting the Children's Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida.

Ramos earned a Bachelor of Science from Florida State, majoring in criminalistics and criminal science, according to her LinkedIn page. She has seven years of experience working in the spirits and hospitality industry, including Groot Hospitality and the NBA. She had a solid Instagram following base, but there has been an uptick since the rumors of her and Dak have come to light. Her follower count has grown by 3,000 in the past month, and will surely rise as she becomes more prominent in Dak's life.

Dak Prescott, Sarah Jane Ramos' relationship

Ramos has been actively showing her relationship on her Instagram feed. During the Cowboys' 38-3 victory over the New England Patriots, Ramos uploaded a picture to her story with the caption, “Proud of my Cowboy.”

Ramos also sat with Prescott's sister-in-law, Holly Prescott, while attending the Dallas game against the New York Jets. Her Instagram stories showed her taking selfies with Holly in a private suite.

Jadyn Jannasch and Prescott were involved in a relationship that seemed to be serious, but these rumors confirmed that it may have only been a rebound type of thing, as Jannasch tried to warn everyone. This rumor is usually something that would be public knowledge, especially as the starting quarterback of America's team. However, Dak has been able to fly under the radar as social media becomes enamored with a different football relationship over the past several weeks.

Since it is a relatively new relationship and Sarah Jane Ramos isn't as big of a public figure, there isn't much news about the relationship. If the couple stays together, Ramos' celebrity status will likely grow. Nevertheless, this is all we know about Dak Prescott's girlfriend, Sarah Jane Ramos.