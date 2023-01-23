It was the same old story for the Dallas Cowboys in their Divisional Round loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. The defeat marks the 12th straight playoff appearance falling short of making the NFC Championship, let alone punching their ticket to the Super Bowl.

Quarterback Dak Prescott was at the center of it all and didn’t hide the emotions he was feeling, both for himself and his Cowboys teammates whom he truly believes were a “special” group this season, via Jon Machota:

“It hurts,” Prescott said during the postgame presser. “Very disappointed. We didn’t come out. Disappointed in my play. Disappointed for the guys in the locker room. It’s a special team, it really is. Guys that do things the right way, prepare the right way, and believe in each other. Lot of love. It’s unfortunate.”

Dak Prescott on the Cowboys’ divisional round playoff loss pic.twitter.com/ymeBeVhgzU — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 23, 2023

Despite the defeat and the continued suffering of the Cowboys fan base, Dak Prescott made a stern promise on not letting this deter the team from trudging the boulder back up the mountain all over again next season.

“There’s no doubt that we’ll be back. No doubt at all,” Dak Prescott said.

The Cowboys just couldn’t find a rhythm against a disruptive 49ers defense which was night and day compared to what Dallas faced against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their Wild Card matchup.

Prescott finished with 206 yards on a 23 of 37 passing clip and had more interceptions (2) than touchdowns (1). Despite the Cowboys defense’s best efforts to keep the in it, a dozen points just wasn’t going to cut it.

There’s always next season for Dak Prescott and the Cowboys.