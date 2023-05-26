A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys are set to enter the new season with a major change in place. Head coach Mike McCarthy is going to be taking over the Cowboys‘ offense after now-former coach Kellen Moore took charge as the new offensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Rams. It will take some getting used to, particularly for Prescott who will be having someone new speaking to his ear during games, but by the looks of it, everyone’s excited about the transition ahead.

For his part, Dak Prescott admits that “it’s different.” He’s obviously gotten used to Moore speaking to him during games, and this new change will require a considerable adjustment period:

“You hear that accent a little bit more when he’s calling these plays,” Prescott said, via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “He called one out there today and I looked back and I go, ‘Was it the right one?’ Yeah, it was. It’s just that his accent was tough to hear.

“No, it’s been fun being able to work with him in that light, every day hands on. It’s exciting. It’s refreshing. I know he’s enjoying it, getting back into football, head first into the film and what we’re doing. It’s exciting, for sure.”

This is going to be the first time McCarthy is going to call plays since he handled the same duties with the Green Bay Packers back in 2018. McCarthy knows that he will need to work on his relationship with his star quarterback, particularly when it comes to communicating. As such the Cowboys head coach intends to give Prescott as much leeway as he can afford on offense:

“As we broke practice [today], he said, ‘Go look at everything we put in and make sure we’re running the things you like and the things we’re good at. If it’s something you’re a little iffy about, let’s get it out. Let’s master what we’re great at,’” Prescott said. “Just having that clear communication, being able to work with him day in and day out, it’s new. It’s refreshing. It’s fun for both of us.”