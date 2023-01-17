Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott revealed a key reason for the team’s big turnaround against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following a loss to the Washington Commanders in Week 18, the Athletic staff writer Jon Machota wrote in a Tuesday article.

“I’ve had confidence all along,” Prescott said. “I had no doubt that we were going to have a game like this, that we could be clean with the ball and I could be clean with the ball, obviously.”

Dak Prescott threw for four touchdowns and 305 passing yards in a 31-14 win over the Bucs. He completed 25 of his 33 pass attempts against Tampa Bay’s defense. Tight end Dalton Schultz corralled seven of Prescott’s passes, earning 95 receiving yards and two touchdowns in the process.

Prescott took just one sack against the Bucs despite Cowboys left tackle Jason Peters exiting the field with a hip injury. His frustrations grew after Cowboys kicker Brett Maher missed four extra points.

The 29-year-old quarterback said he managed to deviate from the playstyle that contributed to a 26-6 win by the Commanders in FedEx Field. Prescott completed 37.8% of his passes for the Cowboys during Week 18, earning 128 passing yards and one touchdown while giving up an interception to Washington cornerback Kendall Fuller.

“I got away from the way that I play this game,” Dak Prescott said. “I got greedy. I tried to force some throws. I tried to take the big ones. And that’s not who I’ve been throughout my career, obviously taking what they give me, waiting on the big shot. I think it was uncharacteristic. It was a way for me to dial back in.

“I knew what this game meant. I knew how important it was for us.”

The Cowboys will kick off against the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round at 5:30 p.m. CST this Sunday in Levi’s Stadium. The game will be broadcasted on FOX.