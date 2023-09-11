The Dallas Cowboys have taken a big leap in their defensive schematics and offensive play calls. Coach Mike McCarthy was a huge reason behind all of their success during the NFL Week 1 showdown against the New York Giants. Their secondary had a historic game by not allowing a single touchdown or field goal. Dak Prescott got the attacks rolling with Tony Pollard and CeeDee Lamb to seal a perfect night of football.

This looks like a revamped Cowboys squad that is playing with a lot more intensity. Everyone kept their chins up and trusted the man next to them. Dak Prescott posits that this is largely because of Mike McCarthy and his pregame task. The quarterback revealed how invested they were in the game because of it, via Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports.

“He took 5 minutes and told us to take our phones out. Text, call, and thank all the people who mean the most to you and who got you to this point,” Prescott declared.

A lot of rituals before a game usually involve food or just a speech that resonates with everyone on the squad. The Cowboys took it notches higher than expected. They invested in this NFL Week 1 game emotionally which made them play with more intention and inspiration. It showed in their defense with seven sacks and two interceptions. Their offense flowed efficiently which netted them 4.8 yards per play compared to the Giants' 2.6 average. It is a unique take on getting players hyped and it worked. They now have something special that other teams will never have.