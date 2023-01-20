Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is as competitive as they come. Ahead of his team’s playoff matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, Prescott made sure to make it clear that he wants to face the Niners. He wants revenge, as The Athletic’s David Lombardi noted.

“Most definitely, I did. I think this whole team did. Obviously, using that loss last year as motivation and the focal point of the resiliency that we carried into the offseason… We get a chance at their place to (beat them).”

The last matchup between the Cowboys and Niners took place last January, as San Francisco narrowly defeated Dallas in the NFC Wild Card game. Facing the formidable 49ers defense, Prescott only managed to complete 53.5% of his passes and was sacked five times as the Cowboys fell, 17-23.

However, with Dallas defeating San Francisco on three consecutive occasions prior to their 2022 Wild Card matchup, Sunday is an opportunity for the Cowboys to reassert themselves as the superior team.

After Dak Prescott and company managed to make Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccanneers look more than mortal in their Wild Card matchup, they already have momentum. Unfortunately for them, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is drawing comparisons to Brady after the rookie propelled the Niners to a victory against the Seattle Seahawks last week.

When injury creates an opportunity for an unknown QB…@scottpioli51 discusses the similarities between Brock Purdy and Tom Brady's origins pic.twitter.com/7Jgagr7t2L — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) January 17, 2023

The primary question, from this point until Sunday, is how healthy the two teams will be.

In the Niners’ case, veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is progressing from a foot injury and after a season that may very well have saved San Fran’s season. Even if Purdy remains the starter after his performance in his playoff debut, having Jimmy G as an insurance policy is fortunate.

For the Cowboys, the health of defensive studs Jayron Kearse and DeMarcus Lawrence is up in the air after they both listed as limited on the most recent injury report. Facing a young quarterback with highly skilled players like Deebo Samuel around him, the return of even one of them could make a world of difference.