Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott reveals that Tom Brady and LeBron James have inspired him to prioritize his health

As Dak Prescott enters his thirties, he's putting increasing emphasis on his health and body. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback has faced injuries over the past few years, including a fractured ankle and a thumb injury that both caused him to miss significant time.

Prescott works with both the Cowboys conditioning staff and a full-time trainer outside of the organization to keep him healthy and in shape. He's now reflecting on how this has helped him.

“No, I wasn't broken, but I was injured,” Prescott said. “[When] you're getting older and things are going to tighten up … I don't want to regress, and I want to make sure I'm hitting my stride,” via ESPN's Todd Archer.

Prescott also shared how great athletes like LeBron James and Tom Brady inspired him in his own health journey.

“You're always looking at greats and what they're doing, and you see guys, like LeBron [James], Tom Brady, have these methods and spend millions of dollars on their body each year, and you wonder why. And it's obvious when they're playing as long as they played at such a high level that that's what they need to do to feel comfortable.”

The veteran passer is far from the first person to get inspiration from Brady and LeBron to take care of their body better. NFL greats like Odell Beckham Jr., Aaron Rodgers and Rob Gronkowski have all credited the GOAT for health-related decisions they've made.

The decision has clearly paid off for Dak Prescott, who's currently a top MVP candidate. Prescott has not just been healthy all year, but playing some of the best football of his career. He's completing 70.1% of his passes for 3,234 yards while leading the NFL with 26 touchdown passes.