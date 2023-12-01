Dak Prescott has temporarily quieted the haters after an MVP-level performance in the Dallas Cowboys' 41-35 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football. In the win, Prescott completed 70.7% of his passes for 299 yards and three touchdowns.

The other factor that stood out about the Prescott's game was that he was the driving force behind the win. Prescott's been playing great since the Cowboys' bye week, but he hasn't gotten much credit since Cowboys defense is so good. After the Dallas D gave up 35 points and over 400 yards to the Seahawks as Dak carried them to a win, he's finally garnering that praise.

However, Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons recognized that Prescott has been playing like this for much of the season.

“Dak's having one of the greatest seasons I've seen since I've been here,” Parsons said following the game. “It's truly amazing to see the growth and where he's at. I think right now he's playing at the highest level in the NFL. Just from my standpoint what I'm seeing: Staying in the pocket, breaking sacks, making the right reads. He's just playing terrific,” via Bobby Kownack of NFL.com.