Dak Prescott has temporarily quieted the haters after an MVP-level performance in the Dallas Cowboys' 41-35 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football. In the win, Prescott completed 70.7% of his passes for 299 yards and three touchdowns.
The other factor that stood out about the Prescott's game was that he was the driving force behind the win. Prescott's been playing great since the Cowboys' bye week, but he hasn't gotten much credit since Cowboys defense is so good. After the Dallas D gave up 35 points and over 400 yards to the Seahawks as Dak carried them to a win, he's finally garnering that praise.
However, Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons recognized that Prescott has been playing like this for much of the season.
“Dak's having one of the greatest seasons I've seen since I've been here,” Parsons said following the game. “It's truly amazing to see the growth and where he's at. I think right now he's playing at the highest level in the NFL. Just from my standpoint what I'm seeing: Staying in the pocket, breaking sacks, making the right reads. He's just playing terrific,” via Bobby Kownack of NFL.com.
“This is the type of quarterback that's gonna win us the Super Bowl,” Parsons said.
On the season, Dak Prescott has completed 70.1% of his passes for 3,234 yards with 26 touchdowns and six interceptions. He has thrown for at least two touchdowns in each of the past six games, including throwing for four scores in half of those. He is currently the NFL leader in touchdown passes, but has also played one more game than most quarterbacks, who will play Sunday.
If Prescott can keep it up, he'll certainly be a top MVP candidate by the end of the year, and maybe even put the Cowboys in Super Bowl contention.