Dak Prescott update after surgery proves just how all-in he is for Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys superstar quarterback Dak Prescott recently underwent successful surgery on his right thumb following an opening-day injury that will now keep him on the sidelines for the next month or so. At this point, however, the Pro Bowl QB is making sure that he remains connected with his team despite his current predicament.

Not long after going under the knife, Prescott was spotted inside the Cowboys facility helping his teammates prepare for their Week 2 matchup against Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals (h/t Cowboys reporter Michael Gehlken):

Dak Prescott is here at Cowboys practice, three days after surgery to right thumb fracture. Gave teammates his usual fist bumps with right hand upon entering field. Prescott helping Cooper Rush and Will Grier prepare for Sunday vs. Bengals.

The Cowboys suffered a terrible blow after losing their star quarterback in their first game of the season. It would be very easy for them to feel dejected and lose motivation this early in the campaign, especially after there have been calls about this season already being over for them.

However, Dak Prescott is doing his part to ensure that this isn’t going to be the case for his teammates. His mere presence should boost their spirits, and the fact that he’s offered his full support for backup QB Cooper Rush should only help their cause.

There have been conflicting reports about Prescott’s injury timetable. Some are saying that he could be out for up two eight weeks, while others state that he could return as early as four weeks. Either way, the Cowboys will need to navigate their next few games without their star quarterback in the mix.