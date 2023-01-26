Mike McCarthy’s job with the Dallas Cowboys is safe — at least that’s what Jerry Jones said before — but that doesn’t mean his staff is in the same place.

That much is clear after the Cowboys made a number of changes to to their coaching staff following another disappointing playoff run. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo first reported Wednesday that senior defensive assistant George Edwards and running backs coach Skip Peete would not have their contracts renewed upon their expiration. Thursday, Dallas confirmed this news and also announced that offensive line coach Joe Philbin would not have his contract renewed. Furthermore, assistant head coach Rob Davis, quality control/analytics coach Kyle Valero and assistant defensive line coach Leon Lett are not returning in 2023.

For our NFC & AFC title game preview and predictions, listen below:

The Cowboys had high expectations heading to the postseason. They played really well in the Wild Card round against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, fueling hopes that this could be their year to end their Super Bowl drought. Unfortunately, it came to a crashing end quickly when the San Francisco 49ers took them down in the Divisional Round.

Dallas has plenty of questions to answer this offseason. While it looks like they are sticking with Mike McCarthy as their head coach, the same cannot be said for the rest of the team. Aside from their latest coaching changes, the Cowboys also have a decision to make when it comes to their on-field personnel. For one, Ezekiel Elliott’s future with the team remains uncertain due to his steep contract and its cap hit.

Whatever Dallas decided to do this offseason will have huge implications for their 2023 campaign, so they really need to be careful navigating it