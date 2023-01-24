Ezekiel Elliott’s future with the Dallas Cowboys is a major question mark after the team’s latest postseason exit, though if it’s up to the running back, he wouldn’t want to leave.

Elliott’s 2023 base salary of $10.9 million and his cap hit of $16.7 million are just too much for Dallas, which could limit their flexibility when it comes to adding or retaining their other weapons. That makes the running back an ideal candidate to be cut, especially since he’s coming off his least productive season. In fact, Zeke averaged just 2.60 yards per carry in the last six games of the season, leading to 83 carries for 213 yards.

The 27-year-old Elliott is well aware of the concerns about his future, but he emphasized that he wants to keep playing for the Cowboys.

“I’ve definitely thought about it. I want to be here. I don’t have a crystal ball. Can’t predict the future, but definitely want to be here,” Elliott said of his future, per Mac Engel of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Ezekiel Elliott’s future will definitely be a major talking point this offseason. While the Cowboys will be better off cutting the veteran RB due to his contract situation and declining play, there is still a path for him to go back.

As reported earlier, Zeke has been rumored to be willing to take a pay cut in order to return to Dallas without handcuffing the team. It’s unknown if he’ll actually do it, but that is a development worth keeping an eye on.