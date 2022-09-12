Cowboys defense suffers major blow with Jayron Kearse injury

The Dallas Cowboys season-opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was ugly to say the least. They only managed to score three points on the night, and lost quarterback Dak Prescott for the next couple of weeks with a thumb injury. The hits keep coming in, though, as the latest update for starting safety Jayron Kearse isn’t great news either.

Jayron Kearse injury update

Kearse had a solid start to the game for Dallas, as he racked up seven tackles in Week 1. He was eventually forced out of the game with a knee injury, and didn’t return. The latest update on Kearse’s injury is that he suffered a sprained MCL in his left knee, and likely will be out for the next couple of weeks. He will join what is becoming a lengthy list of Cowboys starters that are set to miss time with injury.

Told Jayron Kearse has a sprained MCL in his left knee. Generally speaking that is a 2-4 week injury. Stephen Jones said on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas that Connor McGovern could miss a couple weeks with high ankle sprain. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) September 12, 2022

The good news is that Kearse should be able to return at some point this season, but it will be tough for the Cowboys to replace him on the field for the time being. Kearse has quietly turned himself into a very solid player at the back of Dallas’ secondary, and they miss his presence for however long he is forced to be out.

For now, things don’t appear to be looking great for the Cowboys, as the bad news keeps coming in in the aftermath of their tough season-opener. Dallas will be looking to bounce back in Week 2, but that will be easier said than done against the Cincinnati Bengals, so things may get worse before they get better for the Cowboys.