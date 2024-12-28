The Dallas Cowboys have more injury-related news ahead of their Week 17 matchup against their division rival Philadelphia Eagles, as star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has been placed on injured reserve.

Lamb sprained an AC joint in his shoulder in the Cowboys‘ Week 9 loss to the Atlanta Falcons and has continued to play on it, making the injury worse. With their playoff chances eliminated, the Cowboys have decided to shut the star wide receiver down for the season.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the official move on Saturday morning.

Despite his injury, Lamb played a role in helping the Cowboys escape with a win despite a late push from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football in Week 16, catching seven passes for 105 yards.

Lamb did not let his injury limit him too much, having recorded more than 60 receiving yards in five of the seven games the Cowboys have played since that Week 9 loss against the Falcons.

Lamb's season will finish with 101 receptions for 1,194 yards and six touchdowns. Lamb is currently tied for second in the NFL in receptions and has the third-most receiving yards in the league.

Lamb will join Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who has not played since that Week 9 loss to the Falcons due to a hamstring injury, on injured reserve.

What do the Cowboys need to do to beat the Eagles?

The Cowboys will have their work cut out for them in this rivalry matchup; it does not help them to be without their star quarterback and wide receiver.

The Eagles have clinched a playoff berth but are still in contention for the No. 1 seed in the NFC and are one game back from the Detroit Lions.

The Eagles come into this contest following a 36-33 loss against the Washington Commanders in Week 16, a game they played without their starting quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Hurts is out again this week, meaning the Eagles will be relying on Kenny Pickett. The Commanders contained Pickett well, holding him to 14 of 24 on passing attempts for 143 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.

If the Cowboys can pressure Pickett as the Commanders did, they will have a good chance of upsetting their rival, which could cost them a shot at the No. 1 seed in the NFC.