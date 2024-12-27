Dallas Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons gave a brutally honest reaction to the latest injury update on CeeDee Lamb. The All-Pro wideout was ruled out for the season with a shoulder injury that he's had since Week 9. At 7-8, Dallas has officially been eliminated from the playoff hunt, placing head coach Mike McCarthy on uneven ground heading into the offseason. The Cowboys could be undergoing serious changes for a franchise that hasn't made the NFC Championship game since 1995.

Any offseason changes, however, likely won't involve Parsons and Lamb. The two are absolute superstars at their positions and franchise cornerstones that Dallas should be building around going forward. Unfortunately, both have been hit with the injury bug for much of this season. Parsons missed four games this year with an ankle injury he suffered against the Giants. While the linebacker is back, many of his elite teammates are not, sparking his reaction on X to Lamb's season-ending update.

The Dallas Cowboys are soul-searching amid a disastrous season

Going into 2024, Dallas was coming off three straight 12-5 seasons under Mike McCarthy. Those three years led to postseason appearances, with the 2024 playoffs being the year the Cowboys came in as a top-two seed in the NFC. Unfortunately, The Cowboys suffered a shocking blowout home loss to the youthful Green Bay Packers in the NFC Wild Card round. This defeat was devastating for a franchise seen as a Super Bowl contender heading into the postseason.

The 2024 season brought similar expectations for Dallas, which retained most of its core from the previous year. However, the team has been devastated by injuries and heavily flawed from the start. On offense, the standout weakness in 2024 has been the run game. For much of the season, Dallas has had one of the weakest running attacks in the league. Right now, this facet of the offense ranks fifth last at 95.2 yards per game.

The weakness on the ground made the offense heavily reliant on quarterback Dak Prescott. The three-time Pro Bowler consequently saw a significant dip in production compared to the previous season. In his limited action, the Cowboys' starter threw eleven touchdown passes and eight interceptions, putting up the 30th-best QBR in the league. Any chance of the quarterback's production improving as the year went on flew out the window when Prescott opted for season-ending surgery on a torn hamstring.

Dallas' defense also took a huge step back after being among the best in the league in 2023. This year, the unit has been ravaged by inconsistent play and injuries to stars like Parsons, Trevon Diggs, and Demarcus Lawrence. Heading into Week 16, Dallas is giving up 26.9 points per game, which ranks third worst in the league.

Overall, the slew of injuries gives Jerry Jones and Mike McCarthy a cover for why this season went awry. However, despite this excuse, there is an argument to be made that this franchise needs a major culture shock.