One day after acquiring wide receiver Brandin Cooks from the Houston Texans in a trade, the Dallas Cowboys have been able to increase their cap space by making a key move with their wideout’s contract.

The Cowboys have restructured Brandin Cooks contract, turning $8m of his $12m base salary into signing bonus. His salary is now $4m. He will count $6m against the cap. He is still making the $18m he was guaranteed in 2023 with Houston paying him $6m. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) March 21, 2023

They have turned $8 million of his $12 million base salary into a signing bonus. In addition to the money that the Cowboys are paying him, the Texans are still responsible for $6 million of his salary. In total, he will earn $18 million in the 2023 season.

The Cowboys are sending the Texans a 5th-round choice in this year’s draft and a 6th-round selection in the 2025 draft. Cooks should serve as the No. 2 receiver in the Cowboys offense behind CeeDee Lamb, and it gives the team two primary receivers who both feature game-changing speed.

By bringing in Cooks to the fold, it likely means that Dallas is out of the running for Odell Beckham Jr. Cooks sent a text to a reporter, saying how happy he was with the move to the Cowboys.

“Beyond blessed and can’t wait to go be special for the star! Very thankful for the Jones family for this opportunity for my family and I,” Cooks said in a text message to ESPN’s DJ Bien-Aime.

Brandin Cooks caught 57 passes for 699 yards and 3 touchdowns last year for the Texans. He was much more productive in 2021 when he caught 90 passes for 1,037 yards and 6 touchdowns. The 29-year-old receiver has been well-traveled in his career. After playing the first 3 seasons of his career with the New Orleans Saints, Cooks has played with the New England Patriots, Los Angeles Rams and the Texans.

The Cowboys have nearly $10 million in cap space available, per OverTheCap.com.