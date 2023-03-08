Tyron Smith’s career will likely land him in Canton whenever it ends, but it doesn’t appear the Dallas Cowboys are ready to let that happen just yet.

Smith is currently due $13.6 million for the final year of his current contract with the Cowboys in 2023. That number led to speculation that Smith could become a cap casualty this offseason. Instead, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on Wednesday afternoon that the Cowboys are making plans to bring Smith back.

“The Cowboys are working on a resolution to bring eight-time Pro Bowler Tyron Smith back for a 13th season, which could include a reworked contract, per sources,” Fowler wrote in a tweet.

Bringing back Smith on his current contract would necessitate a number of corresponding moves by the Cowboys, not the least of which would be finding another way to create cap space. Dallas already needs to clear several million in cap room before the start of the 2023 season. If they aren’t going to do it by cutting or restructuring Smith, other moves will have to be made.

Whether the Cowboys restructure Smith or not, there are still questions about his place on the offensive line in Dallas as the 32-year-old’s durability has come into question in recent seasons. A gruesome hamstring injury caused Smith to miss the first 13 games of the 2022 season, and he hasn’t played more than 13 games in any year since 2015. The veteran played right tackle when he came back from injury last season thanks to the play of rookie left tackle Tyler Smith in his absence.

If Tyron Smith returns in 2023, there are no guarantees about where he plays, but it seems the Cowboys evidently feel strongly enough about his importance to the offensive line to look past the tackle’s injury concerns.