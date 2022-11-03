Cowboys’ quiet trade deadline draws response from Stephen Jones

You could hear a leaf fall on the ground in Arlington last Tuesday ahead of the NFL’s trade deadline, as the Dallas Cowboys did not make any other move outside of their Oct. 25 acquisition of defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins from the Las Vegas Raiders. That doesn’t mean they did not try, but the Cowboys ultimately did not pull the trigger on anything, That being said, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones isn’t kicking himself over the team’s silence at the trade deadline.

Via Layten Praytor of DallasCowboys.com:

“We can continue to look for ways to make our team better and we will,” he said. “But at the same time, we have some guys at certain positions that are going to be available to come off the IR designated to return list that can help us.

Plus, the Cowboys don’t look like they are desperate for help. They are 6-2 at the moment and just went 4-1 in five weeks that they did not have star quarterback Dak Prescott. That’s way more than what Dallas could have probably reasonably asked for when Prescott went down with a hand injury back in Week 1 at home against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Currently on a bye in Week 9, the Cowboys will be back on the field in Week 10 against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Jones and the Cowboys hope that the team will be much healthier by then, with guys like running back Ezekiel Elliott and wide receiver Noah Brown currently carrying questionable tags.