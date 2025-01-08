The Dallas Cowboys and Chicago Bears are both getting their offseasons underway after missing the playoffs. Chicago fired Matt Eberflus and is looking for the answer at head coach. Mike McCarthy's contract is up with the Cowboys and the Bears requested an interview with him for their role. But Dallas has denied the request, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

ESPN Source: The Dallas Cowboys denied permission to the Chicago Bears to interview their head coach Mike McCarthy,” Schefter posted on Tuesday.

The Cowboys have exclusive negotiating rights with McCarthy that run through January 14. Jerry Jones can work with McCarthy to bring him back if that is what he wants. But it is a two-way street, as the coach could want to leave the team as well. But that is not known and cannot be until the window ends.

The Bears have cast a wide net while interviewing for their head coach vacancy. While they do have big names like Ben Johnson and Mike Vrabel on their list, they have unique ones too. Drew Petzing, Cardinals offensive coordinator, and Mike Kafka, Giants defensive coordinator, are just two of those unique names.

Which candidate best fits the Bears? And what is the future between the Cowboys and McCarthy?

How will the Cowboys and Bears move forward?

The denial shows that the Cowboys are serious about keeping Mike McCarthy. His previous three seasons ended with 12 regular season wins each but only one total playoff win. This fourth season was disastrous, mostly because of injuries. Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, DeMarcus Lawrence, and Micah Parsons all missed time this season.

The Cowboys may give McCarthy another shot with a fully healthy roster. But they also have a big roster decision to make with Parsons, who needs a new contract before hitting free agency after next season. If they keep McCarthy and Parsons, expect them to contend for a playoff spot next season. But this is also a chance for Jones to give this core a fresh reset if that is what he wants.

Meanwhile, the Bears are looking at a ton of candidates to lead the team in Caleb Williams' second season. He was solid in his rookie season but could not break their playoff drought. The expectations will be high and the NFC North is among the toughest divisions in the league. McCarthy would be a good fit but they should be shooting for the stars of Vrabel and Johnson.