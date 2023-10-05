An offensive line led by future Hall of Famers Zack Martin and Tyron Smith has been the heart and soul of the Dallas Cowboys for the better part of the last decade. The problem is the big guys up front have struggled to stay healthy. Now, for the first time since 2021, the Cowboys finally expect to have their full starting offensive line healthy against the San Francisco 49ers. This is crucial for the Sunday Night Football clash. Dak Prescott will need all the protection he can get against the likes of Nick Bosa and Javon Hargrave.

From left to right, Dallas will start Tyron Smith, Tyler Smith, Tyler Biadasz, Zack Martin and Terence Steele, according to Michael Gehlken. The 2021 starting lineup was the same, except Conner Williams was in Tyler Smith's place.

The 49ers have a formidable defense across the board, and a big part of that is the lethal pass rush. Nick Bosa was the 2022 NFL Defensive Player of the Year. Javon Hargrave recorded a career-high 11 sacks from the interior a year ago and already has three this year. The Cowboys will also have to hold off the likes of Arik Armstead, Clelin Ferrell, and Drake Jackson. Finally, Dre Greenlaw and Fred Warner also make up one of the best linebacker units in football.

Few protection units can withstand this defensive front, but this Cowboys offensive line is among the best in football when healthy. It has been for years, and Dallas has done a good job of maintaining a quality line.

Through the ups and downs of the last 10 or so years, the offensive line has always been reliable. The Cowboys' defense was dreadful going back to the Tony Romo days. Wide receivers have come and gone. Even amid season-ending quarterback injuries, the Cowboys have been able to lean on the big guys up front.

They'll do the same Sunday night, as they look to avenge back-to-back playoff losses to the 49ers.