Cowboys VP’s comments on not pursuing Von Miller in free agency will infuriate fans

The Dallas Cowboys had an opportunity to bring home Texas native Von Miller this past off-season. However, they decided against doing so. And it was a decision the team has only recently opened up about.

Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones spoke to local radio on Friday about the situation. He said the team balanced multiple factors, but in the end, it was in their best interest to stay away.

“It was a long-term deal, and we had to not only look at what we’re doing this year but look at what is going to be coming at us here in a year or two. Just made a conscientious decision there that we wanted to go with the direction that we went,” Jones said.

Miller wound up signing a six-year contract with the Buffalo Bills in the offseason. He kicked off the 2022 season in style with a two-sack performance against his old team, the Los Angeles Rams, on Thursday.

Miller’s talent is obvious to anyone with a keen eye for the game of football. And the Cowboys vice president is one of his admirers.

“Von Miller is a great football player,” Jones said. “I mean, you see them play at that level and especially this early there is a lot of school of thought on older guys like that that when you really get those guys are for more so for the playoffs than it is for the first part, middle of the season.”

“I’m sure there was a little bit of motivation for Von playing for the Rams and winning a Super Bowl to go out there and showcase what he’s all about,” the Cowboys VP added.