Published November 25, 2022

By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

History was made as Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys took on Daniel Jones and the New York Giants.

During the Thanksgiving day matchup between the Cowboys and the Giants, a viewership record was set for a regular season game.

Via Fox Sports’ Bruce Feldman:

“Yesterday, 42 MILLION people watched FOX’s Giants-Cowboys game.. It’s the most-watched regular season game on any network on record. Wow.”

According to Feldman, 42 million people watched as the Cowboys took on the Giants. This is now the most-watched regular season matchup of all time.

Just one season prior, the Dallas Cowboys took on the Las Vegas Raiders on thanksgiving day. This contest brought in 40.8 million viewers.

Yesterday’s matchup was a one-sided contest at times. In the end, the Cowboys took down the Giants by a final score of 28-20.

In the win, Prescott threw for 261 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions against a Giants defense that was missing several key starters.

Through the air, Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb was dominant. He finished the day with six receptions for 106 receiving yards.

Cowboys running backs Ezekiel Elliot and Tony Pollard also put on a solid showing. The backfield duo combined for 152 rushing yards and one touchdown.

On the other side, the Giants offense struggled to be productive. Daniel Jones threw for 228 yards and one touchdown.

Running behind an offensive line that was without several starters, Saquon Barkley rushed for just 39 yards and one touchdown on 11 carries.

With the win, the Cowboys move 8-3 on the season. They are now second in the NFC East. The Giants now sit at 7-4 and are third in the NFC East.