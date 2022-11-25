Published November 25, 2022

By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

The Dallas Cowboys took home their first win on Thanksgiving since 2018 by defeating the New York Giants 28-20. Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons led the way but the team’s tight ends stole the show in the fourth quarter.

After a two-yard touchdown run from rookie Peyton Hendershot, fellow tight ends Dalton Schultz, Jake Ferguson and Sean McKeon hopped into the Salvation Army kettle for a celebration that mimicked the popular game Whac-a-Mole. Hendershot bopped Ferguson on the head as the three other tight ends took turns popping up. The touchdown helped the Cowboys hold onto the win, their eighth of the season.

This Cowboys touchdown celebration is a 10/10 🤣pic.twitter.com/GLyW6NRuxk — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 25, 2022

Elliott has been known for using the big, red kettle as a celebration prop but he couldn’t deny that his teammates one-upped him. “They topped me,” Elliott said, via Stephen Hawkins of the Associated Press. “They topped my kettle celebrations. I’m a little jealous. You know they didn’t let me in on it, but love those tight ends.”

Hendershot has been scarcely used on the Cowboys offense this season, recording just 83 yards on 10 catches. The touchdown run was his first career rushing attempt and he made the most of it. “We just saw the kettle and we were just brainstorming in the tight end room, like what can we do,” Ferguson said of the celebration, via AP. “What about if all three of us in there, and we just play Whac-A-Mole. Because we knew Peyton had that play in for a couple of weeks, and we knew he was going to get into there and we’d have an opportunity.”

Elliott ran for 92 yards and a touchdown against the Giants while Schultz scored a pair of touchdowns. The Cowboys offense has several weapons but could get even more loaded if Odell Beckham Jr. decides to sign with them.