The miserable season for the Dallas Cowboys continued on Monday night, as they were thoroughly defeated by their in-stat rival Houston Texans at AT&T Stadium by a 34-10 final score. The setback was just the latest loss in front of the home fans for Dallas, who have yet to win in their own venue in 2024.

Not long afterward, former Cowboys icon Dez Bryant had a frank idea of how to improve the fortunes of the current squad. While asked by a fan on social media of how Dallas can get things turned around, he had a blunt response.

“Clean the house and quit holding on to hope!” Bryant wrote on X.

The Cowboys have fallen to 3-7 through the first 10 games, and with the injury to starting quarterback Dak Prescott that will keep him out of action of the rest of the year, things won't be getting any easier.

As if the losing weren't bad enough for the Cowboys, the roof literally caved in – well, a small piece of it, anyway.

The retractable roof at AT&T Stadium was being opened when a small piece of sheet metal fell to the field, not far away from a group of workers. Thankfully, nobody was injured, and team owner and general manager Jerry Jones wished to assure everyone that the building was safe afterward, via CBS Sports.

“You had wind gusts a lot all day long, and apparently did a lot a damage and then when we tried to open it up, the winds got underneath the roof at that time,” Jones said. “Everybody agreed that it did some damage, but you check around Dallas had wind gusts all afternoon. We were aware of it when we were opening the doors a few hours before the game and had a plan that minute to not open the roof.”

The Cowboys won't play at home until their annual Thanksgiving game, which takes place on November 28.