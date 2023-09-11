The Dallas Cowboys dismantled the New York Giants 40-0 to open their 2023 season. Former Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant was loving the dominant display. But he also took the opportunity to take shots at his former coach, Jason Garrett.

Bryant applauded current Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy for treating his players like “Grown Men” in a since-deleted message sent on X, f/k/a Twitter. Regarding the performance, Bryant opined “This Football” about how the Cowboys were playing, and lauded McCarthy for his team's attitude, endearingly referring to them as “dogs.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Then Bryant, who ranks third all-time in receptions for Dallas, implored Garrett to “Take notes.” Saying “F**k a good guy”, Bryant expressed gratitude that Garrett never coached current Cowboys stars Micah Parsons or Trevon Diggs.

This is not the first time Bryant has expressed his, shall we say, difference of opinion with Garrett. When Garrett was fired as the Giants' offensive coordinator in November of 2021, Bryant did not hold back his feelings.

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

“Great dude.. never respected his philosophy towards players and the game,” the Oklahoma State product admitted back then. His words two years ago echo what he said tonight; namely, that Garrett is perhaps too nice of a person to be an effective coach in the NFL.

Emphasizing that he wasn't along in his disdain for Garrett, Bryant added that “trust me I'm not the only one who feel the same way about him.”

Garrett was Dallas' head coach the entire time Bryant was with the team. In eight seasons together, the team won the NFC East twice. They went 1-2 in the postseason during that span, losing to the Green Bay Packers in the divisional round in both the 2014 and 2016 seasons.

Guess Bryant and Garrett won't be catching a Cowboys game together anytime soon.