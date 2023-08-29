The Dallas Cowboys acquired QB Trey Lance from the San Francisco 49ers. The deal has raised some eyebrows about Dak Prescott's future given his playoff struggles. Dallas is still planning on having Prescott start in 2023 though. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy recently addressed any potential issues with Lance and Prescott following the trade, per David Moore and Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News.

“It’s always tough when there is change,” McCarthy said. “Trey, everything we’ve been told about him, has been A-plus. I do have confidence he’ll be a good addition to our room.”

The Dallas Morning News article also reports that Lance is expected to be the Cowboys' No. 3 QB on the depth chart, behind Prescott and Cooper Rush. Lance ends up in a similar situation to San Francisco as a result, as he would have been behind Brock Purdy and Sam Darnold on the 49ers' depth chart.

But the trade to Dallas provides Lance with a fresh start. It also places pressure on Prescott, regardless of whether or not McCarthy wants to admit it.

Who's the Cowboys QB of the future?

Dallas has stated they still want to sign Prescott to a contract extension. He's a talented quarterback who's been unable to perform at a high level in the postseason. If the Cowboys' playoff struggles continue in 2023-24, and Prescott doesn't turn things around, one has to wonder if the team will consider moving on.

That would mean Lance could get his opportunity. Barring unforeseen circumstances, Lance won't get much playing time this season. But it would not be surprising to see the Cowboys make him apart of their future plans at quarterback unless Prescott steps up and performs well enough to not let that happen.