The Dallas Cowboys can consistently field a competitive team in the NFL, but once the playoffs roll around, they tend to wither. That’s how things have gone recently for them at least, and it sounds like team owner Jerry Jones wants to change that. In order to that, he’s looking at the NFC’s two most recent Super Bowl representatives in the Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Rams.

The common denominator Jones sees when looking at these two squads is that they both were very aggressive in the previous offseason before reaching the Super Bowl. The Rams obviously made a huge move for Matthew Stafford at quarterback, while the Eagles went out and got their young quarterback a top-tier target in A.J. Brown. That will provide motivation for Jones to put together an aggressive offseason for the Cowboys that will hopefully lead them back to the Super Bowl.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones sharing his thoughts with reporters today at the Senior Bowl on how the Eagles and Rams turned being aggressive in the offseason into Super Bowl berths the last two seasons: pic.twitter.com/CoPanaV3PQ — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) February 2, 2023

Jones isn’t wrong in saying that these two teams employed successful strategies to get themselves to the Super Bowl. Stafford ended up forming a historic partnership with star wide receiver Cooper Kupp, while Jalen Hurts ended up taking the next step forward as a passer while remaining a big threat on the ground thanks in large part to the Eagles busy offseason.

But it’s also worth noting that these teams were deep all over the field. The Cowboys definitely have a lot of talent on their roster, and they are going to need to continue to develop that talent if they want to win a championship. But it’s a good sign that Jerry Jones is coming out and saying he’s willing to be aggressive this offseason, as Dallas could use some more top-end talent to help them reach their ultimate goal.