The Dallas Cowboys can consistently field a competitive team in the NFL, but once the playoffs roll around, they tend to wither. That’s how things have gone recently for them at least, and it sounds like team owner Jerry Jones wants to change that. In order to that, he’s looking at the NFC’s two most recent Super Bowl representatives in the Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Rams.

The common denominator Jones sees when looking at these two squads is that they both were very aggressive in the previous offseason before reaching the Super Bowl. The Rams obviously made a huge move for Matthew Stafford at quarterback, while the Eagles went out and got their young quarterback a top-tier target in A.J. Brown. That will provide motivation for Jones to put together an aggressive offseason for the Cowboys that will hopefully lead them back to the Super Bowl.

Are you 1000% an NFL fan?

🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch newsletter.

*Sign up now and receive your own one-of-a-kind ClutchPoints photoshop with yourself and your favorite player!

RECOMMENDED
Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, Super Bowl, Jalen Hurts, Patrick Mahomes

Why Chiefs fans should be pumped about Super Bowl jerseys

Ryan Bologna ·

Jerry Jones, Cowboys, Eagles, Super Bowl 57

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones drops bonkers Eagles take ahead of Super Bowl 57

Quinn Allen ·

Brandon Graham, Julian Love, Eagles, Giants

Brandon Graham has savage clap back for Julian Love’s Nick Sirianni slander

Ryan Bologna ·

Jones isn’t wrong in saying that these two teams employed successful strategies to get themselves to the Super Bowl. Stafford ended up forming a historic partnership with star wide receiver Cooper Kupp, while Jalen Hurts ended up taking the next step forward as a passer while remaining a big threat on the ground thanks in large part to the Eagles busy offseason.

But it’s also worth noting that these teams were deep all over the field. The Cowboys definitely have a lot of talent on their roster, and they are going to need to continue to develop that talent if they want to win a championship. But it’s a good sign that Jerry Jones is coming out and saying he’s willing to be aggressive this offseason, as Dallas could use some more top-end talent to help them reach their ultimate goal.